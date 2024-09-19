Metro Detroit Weather: Another foggy start, warm again

Fog is possible again this morning. Sunshine and warm temps continue this week with high temps around 80°. Next rain chance is

Monday through Wednesday with cooler highs in the mid 70s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny after any fog breaks. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds: ESE 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible late. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60°. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Friday: Fog chance early and then partly sunny with a high in the low 80s. Winds: E 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

