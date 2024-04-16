Metro Detroit Weather: Another great day with rain by tonight

One more dry day today and then the rain returns tonight. More showers are expected Wednesday with storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Today: After a bright morning the clouds will increase late in the day. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain and a storm. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers expected with storms possible in the afternoon and evening. An isolated storm could be severe with strong winds and hail. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

