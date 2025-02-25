Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild day ahead

TODAY: A slight rain chance in the morning and then a little sun with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain chances increase towards morning with a freezing rain chance. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A very slight chance for freezing rain in the early morning hours. After that, the rain chances will increase, which will mix with snow at times. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

