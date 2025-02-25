Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild day ahead

Another mild day ahead with highs near 50. There's a chance for rain &amp; snow Wednesday, which could include a brief window for freezing rain Wednesday morning.
TODAY: A slight rain chance in the morning and then a little sun with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain chances increase towards morning with a freezing rain chance. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A very slight chance for freezing rain in the early morning hours. After that, the rain chances will increase, which will mix with snow at times. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

