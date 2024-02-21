Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild day with showers possible

Temperatures will be near 60° before rain showers arrive late in the day. A few showers will continue into Thursday morning, before skies become partly sunny with highs back near 50°. Colder air pushes in Friday and into the weekend with highs falling back into the upper 30s.

Today: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 55°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain and lows near 40. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers, especially south of I-96. Highs near 50°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn