Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild day with showers possible

More clouds today with a chance for a few light showers. Strong southwesterly winds will push temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 06:04:40-05

Temperatures will be near 60° before rain showers arrive late in the day. A few showers will continue into Thursday morning, before skies become partly sunny with highs back near 50°. Colder air pushes in Friday and into the weekend with highs falling back into the upper 30s.

Today: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 55°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain and lows near 40. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers, especially south of I-96. Highs near 50°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

