Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild day with stray showers

Today: Partly sunny with a few afternoon sprinkles or an isolated shower. Highs near 70°. Winds: NW 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to low 40s to around 50° in Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 84%
- Dew point: 46°
- Pressure: 30.1 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:52 AM
- Sunset: 08:16 PM