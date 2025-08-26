Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild day with stray showers

Today: Partly sunny with a few afternoon sprinkles or an isolated shower. Highs near 70°. Winds: NW 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to low 40s to around 50° in Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew point: 46°
  • Pressure: 30.1 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:52 AM
  • Sunset: 08:16 PM

