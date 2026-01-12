The workweek starts off quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be gusty out of the west-southwest 10-15 G25 mph.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild start to the workweek

Another storm moves in Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will be rain Tuesday, with gusty southwest winds. Showers turn to snow Wednesday midday, with little accumulation across Metro Detroit. Temperatures will also drop from the low 40s Tuesday, to the mid 30s Wednesday with the storm.

Colder temperatures continue through the rest of the week and into next weekend with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. More snow is likely next weekend.

Today: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with increasing rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

