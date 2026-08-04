Metro Detroit Weather: Another nice day across the area

Another picture-perfect summer day is on tap for Today. Sunshine sticks around all day with temperatures climbing from the mid-60s in the morning into the lower 80s by afternoon. Humidity remains in check, making it feel comfortable despite the warm temperatures.

Check out the full forecast in the video player below:

Metro Detroit Weather: More sunshine, rain returns Wednesday night

The pattern begins to change Wednesday. While much of the day looks dry, clouds will gradually increase as the next storm system approaches. If there is any rain it looks more like Wednesday evening or night. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive Thursday, with scattered storm chances lingering into Friday. By next weekend, temperatures remain seasonably warm in the mid-80s with only isolated shower or thunderstorm chances, so it won’t be a washout but you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the mid 50s to near 60°. Winds: Light.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds after a bright start. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

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