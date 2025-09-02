Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Another nice day ahead

Posted

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 80° with stray showers in the area. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, rain and storm chances late. Highs near 80°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 90%
  • Dew point: 52°
  • Pressure: 30.15 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: NNW
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:59 AM
  • Sunset: 08:04 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Everything you need to know for back to school. Watch 7 News Detroit this Morning!