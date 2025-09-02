Metro Detroit Weather: Another nice day ahead

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 80° with stray showers in the area. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, rain and storm chances late. Highs near 80°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

