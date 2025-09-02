Metro Detroit Weather: Another nice day ahead

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 80° with stray showers in the area. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, rain and storm chances late. Highs near 80°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 90%
- Dew point: 52°
- Pressure: 30.15 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: NNW
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:59 AM
- Sunset: 08:04 PM