Metro Detroit Weather: Another nice day with a stray shower chance

It’s a comfortable start across Metro Detroit with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s early this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the morning before a few more clouds develop this afternoon. Temperatures warm quickly, reaching the upper 70s by early afternoon and around 80° by 3 PM.

It’ll be another warm August day with highs near 80° to 82° for much of Southeast Michigan. Detroit tops out around 81°, with lower 80s toward Monroe, Windsor and Ann Arbor. A few showers will be possible, but most of the day looks dry. Winds remain fairly light out of the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Cooler air settles in tonight as skies clear out. Temperatures fall into the 50s across many of our northern and western communities, including lower 50s around Lapeer and Howell. Metro Detroit stays a little milder with a low around 60°. Winds turn northerly at 5 to 10 mph.

A cool and comfortable start gives way to a beautiful Friday. Temperatures climb from the lower 60s around 8 AM into the 70s by lunchtime, eventually topping out around 79° to 80°. Expect plenty of sunshine through the first half of the day with a few more clouds mixing in during the afternoon.

The warming trend gets underway this weekend. Highs reach the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday with mainly dry conditions. The heat builds further early next week with highs near 90° Monday and Tuesday. A few thunderstorms could return Monday, with another chance for storms by Wednesday.

Today: Partly sunny with a slight afternoon shower or storm chance. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with light winds and temps in the low 60s and mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

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