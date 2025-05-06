Metro Detroit Weather: Another soggy start to the day

Today: Rain likely with high temps in the low 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps in the low 50s. Winds: NW 5-10
Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 100%
- Dew point: 54°
- Pressure: 29.87 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: E
- Visibility: 4.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:20 AM
- Sunset: 08:38 PM