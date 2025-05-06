Metro Detroit Weather: Another soggy start to the day

Today: Rain likely with high temps in the low 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps in the low 50s. Winds: NW 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

