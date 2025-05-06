Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Another soggy start to the day

Today: Rain likely with high temps in the low 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps in the low 50s. Winds: NW 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 100%
  • Dew point: 54°
  • Pressure: 29.87 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 4.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:20 AM
  • Sunset: 08:38 PM

