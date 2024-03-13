Metro Detroit Weather: Another warm day ahead

After more warm sunshine today, rain chances return this evening and increase through Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening and Thursday night. Friday AM showers are also possible.

The weekend will cool down. A front could bring some rain overnight Saturday into early Sunday. There is a slight chance of some light mixed rain/snow showers Monday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated chance for a showers in the evening. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and lows in the low 40s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Rain showers with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

