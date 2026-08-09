Metro Detroit Weather: Another warm day with showers & storms possible

Sunday starts off sunny before clouds begin to increase during the afternoon. High temperatures peak in the low to mid 80s across the area. Storms will develop to our west and move in our direction early Sunday evening. There is a chance the storms slide to our south, but if they do move into southeast Michigan we could be looking at strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. These storms will bring a threat of damaging wind gusts near 60 mph.

Rounds of storms will continue into Monday, with a better chance for severe storms across southeast Michigan. Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat, yet again, but all severe threats are possible. Showers and storms will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, although strength and coverage will be less. Temperatures all three days will be int he low to mid 80s.

Cooler and calmer weather is expected by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Storms near sunset. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Strong to severe storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

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