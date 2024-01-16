Metro Detroit Weather: Another Wind Chill Advisory in effect

Dangerous wind chills the next few days as the arctic air remains. Periods of snow will be passing through from time to time as well, but with only light amounts.

We'll likely not climb above freezing until early to midweek next week.

Today: Light snow chance early then mostly cloudy. Highs near 10° with wind chills -5° to -10°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies, dangerously cold again 0°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a very cold wind! Highs in the mid teens, 16° in Detroit. Winds: SW 15-30 mph will have wind chills starting the day at -15° to -20°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

