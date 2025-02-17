Metro Detroit Weather: Arctic air moves in this week

Today: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid to upper teens. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers coming to an end with clearing skies and lows near 0. Winds: W 15-20 mph.

Tuesday: After a cold morning start with sub-zero wind chills. Partly cloudy skies arrive with highs in the mid to upper teens. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

A BREAKDOWN ON HOW THESE WATER MAIN BREAKS HAPPEN IN COLD TEMPERATURES

