Metro Detroit Weather: Arctic air moves in this week

Today: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid to upper teens. Winds: W 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Snow showers coming to an end with clearing skies and lows near 0. Winds: W 15-20 mph.
Tuesday: After a cold morning start with sub-zero wind chills. Partly cloudy skies arrive with highs in the mid to upper teens. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
A BREAKDOWN ON HOW THESE WATER MAIN BREAKS HAPPEN IN COLD TEMPERATURES
How cold temps impact water mains
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn