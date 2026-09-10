Metro Detroit Weather: Areas of fog possible this morning

Today looks much quieter. Expect a mostly cloudy sky throughout much of the day, but the forecast is largely dry. Temperatures rise from the upper 60s around 8 AM into the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon, topping out around 77°.

Humidity will also take a noticeable dip heading toward the end of the week. Dew points fall from around 68° Wednesday to 63° Thursday and then into the mid-50s Friday, making Friday feel considerably more comfortable. Humidity gradually returns this weekend before turning muggy again early next week.

The extended forecast features a nice finish to the workweek and a warmer weekend. Friday reaches around 78° with some sunshine, followed by a warmer Saturday near 83°. There is a slight rain chance late Sunday with a high around 80°. Shower and thunderstorm chances return early next week, with a 20% chance Monday and a higher 40% chance Tuesday as highs climb from the upper 70s Monday to around 81° Tuesday.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. The air will slowly dry out through the day. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds decrease with cooler temps returning. Lows near 58Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5 mph.

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