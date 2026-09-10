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Metro Detroit Weather: Areas of fog possible this morning

Nice weather is slowly returning to Metro Detroit with highs back in the upper 70s.
Clearing skies and drying out
Posted

Today looks much quieter. Expect a mostly cloudy sky throughout much of the day, but the forecast is largely dry. Temperatures rise from the upper 60s around 8 AM into the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon, topping out around 77°.

Humidity will also take a noticeable dip heading toward the end of the week. Dew points fall from around 68° Wednesday to 63° Thursday and then into the mid-50s Friday, making Friday feel considerably more comfortable. Humidity gradually returns this weekend before turning muggy again early next week.

The extended forecast features a nice finish to the workweek and a warmer weekend. Friday reaches around 78° with some sunshine, followed by a warmer Saturday near 83°. There is a slight rain chance late Sunday with a high around 80°. Shower and thunderstorm chances return early next week, with a 20% chance Monday and a higher 40% chance Tuesday as highs climb from the upper 70s Monday to around 81° Tuesday.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. The air will slowly dry out through the day. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds decrease with cooler temps returning. Lows near 58Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5 mph.

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Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 100%
  • Dew point: 66°
  • Pressure: 29.94 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: WNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:07 AM
  • Sunset: 07:51 PM

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