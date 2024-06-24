Metro Detroit Weather: Beautiful start to the week

High pressure will bring sunny skies and near-average temperatures Monday. Highs climb into the low 80s, with dew points in the low to mid 50s!

This relief is somewhat short lived as temperatures push into the upper 80s with dew points near 70° again Tuesday. A warm front moves through in the morning bringing strong southwest winds behind it 10-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorm Tuesday morning, but a better chance arrives in the evening and overnight as a cold front passes. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, meaning isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in the evening and overnight. Stay weather aware Tuesday.

A few showers linger into Wednesday, before high pressure builds in and bring drier air to round out the week. Temperatures will be back near averages and in the upper 70s, to near 80°.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Tracking showers and storms tonight: NW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Showers & t-storms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20 G30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

