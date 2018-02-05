Metro Detroit Weather: Bitter cold all day long

(WXYZ) - Slick morning roads with temps around 10 and wind chills as cold as -5

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, bitterly cold. Sub zero wind chills. Lows: 7-11 / Winds: WNW 10-15

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, still cold. Highs 21-24 with wind chills around 10 in the afternoon.

Tonight: Snow develops this evening after the PM commute. Most communities seeing 1-2 inches of snow. Isolated 3 inch totals possible. Lows near 15

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 25-29 / Winds: W 5-10