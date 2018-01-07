Metro Detroit Weather: Bitterly cold morning and PM snow on this Sunday

(WXYZ) - Another bitterly morning across Metro Detroit, but milder weather expected this afternoon and into the work week.
Clouds will increase today with a chance for snow showers and highs into the 20s. We will see highs back into the 30s by Tuesday.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Increasing clouds, bitterly cold again. Lows: 0 -8 / Winds: S 5-15 wind chills as cold as -15 degrees.
Sunday: Another very cold morning, but afternoon temperatures rise back into the 20s. Snow showers possible during the day, but more widespread snow is expected at night. Sunday night will be milder; in the upper 20s. Snow totals will range between 1"-2".
Monday: Snow showersearly, warmer temperatures expected. Highs will be above normal for the first time in 3 weeks. Highs: 33-38 / Winds: WSW 10-20