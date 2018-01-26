Metro Detroit Weather: Breezy, bright and mild Friday!

Keenan Smith
5:38 AM, Jan 26, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Dry and not as cool this morning with bright sunshine today. Highs climb into the upper 40s this afternoon.  The mild January weather sticks around Saturday with scattered showers possible.  Sunday looks cooler with temperatures back down into the upper 30s.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly clear skies. Not as cold. Temps 25-29 / Winds: South 5-10

This afternoon: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs: 46-51 / Winds: SSE 15-25

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. Lows near 40 / Winds: SW 10-20

Saturday: Morning clouds and rain with gradually clearing PM skies. Highs: 45-49 / Winds SW 10-20

 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top