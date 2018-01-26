Metro Detroit Weather: Breezy, bright and mild Friday!

(WXYZ) - Dry and not as cool this morning with bright sunshine today. Highs climb into the upper 40s this afternoon. The mild January weather sticks around Saturday with scattered showers possible. Sunday looks cooler with temperatures back down into the upper 30s.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly clear skies. Not as cold. Temps 25-29 / Winds: South 5-10

This afternoon: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs: 46-51 / Winds: SSE 15-25

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. Lows near 40 / Winds: SW 10-20

Saturday: Morning clouds and rain with gradually clearing PM skies. Highs: 45-49 / Winds SW 10-20