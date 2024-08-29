Metro Detroit Weather: Brief break from the heat & storms

Today will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and temps in the low 80s. Better chances for storms arrive Friday with a nice Labor Day Weekend to follow.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a shower. Highs near 80°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain ends early. It will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Friday: Storms are expected in the afternoon and through the night. Highs in the upper 80s.

Holiday Weekend: Great weather ahead with temps in the low 80s and 70s. The humidity drops with bright skies as well.

