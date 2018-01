(WXYZ) - The snow is gone, but the cold settles in for Metro Detroit. Morning wind chills are in the single digits, with temperatures in the teens. Highs today will peak in the middle 20s. Wednesday turns windy and milder with highs in the upper 30s, but a slight rain chance creeps into the forecast.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Partly sunny and cold. Wind chills in the single digits. Temps 12-16 / Winds NW 5-10

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, cold. Highs: 24-26 / Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Seasonably cold. Lows near 19 / Winds: SW 10-20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and milder. 30% chance of rain & snow. High near 39 / Winds S 25-40