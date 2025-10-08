Metro Detroit Weather: Brighter and cooler today

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: N 10 mph.
See the full forecast in the video below
Metro Detroit Weather: Fall cool down continues
Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps with lows in low 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 76%
- Dew point: 43°
- Pressure: 30.3 in
- Wind speed: 9 mph
- Wind direction: NNW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:38 AM
- Sunset: 07:01 PM