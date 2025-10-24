Metro Detroit Weather: Brighter skies are returning with a classic Fall weekend

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.
See the full forecast in the video below
Metro Detroit Weather: Classic fall weekend
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s, including 36° in Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.
Weekend Forecast:
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 82%
- Dew point: 37°
- Pressure: 30.21 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:57 AM
- Sunset: 06:36 PM