Metro Detroit Weather: Brighter skies are returning with a classic Fall weekend

This weekend will be dry. The cool temps will stay with us with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s this weekend. Saturday will be the coldest morning with a few spots in the upper 20s.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s, including 36° in Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Weekend Forecast:

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 82%
  • Dew point: 37°
  • Pressure: 30.21 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:57 AM
  • Sunset: 06:36 PM

