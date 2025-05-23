Metro Detroit Weather: Brighter skies for the holiday weekend

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and drier. Best chance of rain will be north of Detroit. Highs will be in the mid 50s with 57° in Detroit. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with warmer temps in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Memorial Day: Sunny skies with highs returning to the low 70s.

