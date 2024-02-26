Metro Detroit Weather: Calm Today, strong storms possible Tuesday

Temperatures climb into the 50s Monday with mostly sunny skies. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night and they could be severe.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance pf storms toward morning with temps in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Scattered showers with thunderstorms overnight. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn