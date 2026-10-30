Metro Detroit Weather: Calmer and cooler Friday ahead

Friday brings a much cooler feel across metro Detroit, with sunshine this morning giving way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Temperatures climb from the mid-40s early into the upper 50s to near 61 degrees later today. North-northwest winds stay light at 5–10 mph.

Skies clear tonight as winds ease, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s and lower 40s. Detroit drops to around 41 degrees, with colder readings near 35 in Lapeer and 36 in Port Huron. Grab a jacket if you’re heading out late tonight or early Saturday.

Saturday starts chilly, with temperatures in the 40s before climbing into the upper 50s during the afternoon. Clouds dominate much of the day, but most of our Halloween activities look dry.

For trick-or-treaters, expect temperatures near 60° around 6 p.m., slipping into the mid-50s by 8 p.m. There will be plenty of clouds and a little breeze, with sunset at 6:26 p.m. A slight rain chance arrives late and lingers into Sunday morning.

Sunday turns milder, with some sunshine and a high near 66°. Remember to turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night as daylight saving time ends. The warming trend continues Monday, with partly sunny skies and a high around 68.

Highs stay in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday before easing to around 65 Thursday. Rain chances return at 30% Tuesday and increase to 40% Wednesday and Thursday, so keep an umbrella handy as we move through next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the low 60s & upper 50s. Winds: NNW 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, seasonable. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the am. Otherwise, we'll have milder temps in the upper 60s.

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