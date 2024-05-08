Metro Detroit Weather: Calmer and warmer today with breezy winds

Clearing skies are expected this morning. Wednesday will start off sunny with clouds gradually increasing in the evening. Strong southwesterly winds 10-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph, will bring in warm temperatures. Highs climb into the upper 70s, to near 80°.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms return Wednesday night and Thursday. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 60s Thursday.

Cooler temperatures continue through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll have more rain chances Saturday & Sunday.

Today : Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Storms ending by midnight. Clearing skies with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers and a poss. t-storm. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

