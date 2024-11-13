Metro Detroit Weather: Chill start to Wednesday

Winds will taper down a bit with temperatures in the mid 30s to start the day. Dress for the wind chills today with temps around 25-30°. High pressure keeps the weather dry through the evening with rain closing in by Thursday morning. Highs will be closer to average and in the low 50s both days, under partly sunny skies.

Our next chance for rain will be Thursday. Rain arrives early in the morning and slowly tapers down throughout the day. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

We get back to dry weather for Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Today: Partly sunny start with clouds taking over and highs in the low 50s. Winds: ESE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with rain arriving by 4am. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Rain with highs near 50°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

