Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly and bright today

Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, April 1

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: Turn from north to east at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Temps in the 30s with clouds clearing. Winds: ESE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: A slippery mix is possible early, mostly north of Detroit. Rain and storms are likely with the highest chance for severe storms in the afternoon through the late evening. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: ESE 15-25 mph.

**Severe weather is likely again on Wednesday as a storm system moves in. The storm system arrives with a possible light wintry mix early Wednesday morning. The highest chance of this will be north of Detroit. Severe storms are likely across southeast Michigan Wednesday afternoon/evening. All the severe weather threats are possible, including damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, hail, and flooding. Make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts and have a safe place to go until the storm passes.**

