Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly and dry today, snow tomorrow

It will be a cold this morning with lows dipping into the teens and low 20s. We get a break from the snow, but not the cold on today with highs only in the 30s despite some sunshine. Widespread accumulating snow is expected Friday. Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow will fall near and north of the I-69 corridor. The heaviest amounts of 6"+ will be to our north in the tip of the thumb and Saginaw Valley. 1"-3" will cover most of us.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 21, 2024
Today: Cold despite some sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Snow closing in for the morning drive with temps around the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Widespread snow is expected. It will start in the morning and last into the evening with the less than an inch south of I94 because of warmer afternoon temps and some mixing in of rain. Snow amounts will increase from Detroit, with around 1", to I69, with 3". North of I69 will get the most with 4"+. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, but some low 40s south of I94. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

