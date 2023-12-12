Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly, breezy and bright today

Sunnier skies return today with gusty winds around midday making it feel quiet chilly. Wind chills will be in the 20s for much of the day.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 07:04:11-05

A bit more sunshine is expected today with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 20s and climbing into the low 40s by the afternoon. It will feel a bit colder than it actually is thanks to a southwest wind of 10-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph, keeping wind chills in the low to mid 30s.

Sunny skies continue through the end of the week as temperatures slowly climb into the mid 40s by Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Breezy. Winds: SW 10-20 G30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018