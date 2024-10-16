Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly mornings continue

Frost is possible today with better chances Thursday morning as lows drop into the low to mid 30s with lighter winds. Then the warm up begins with temps rebounding into the 60s by the weekend.
Posted
and last updated

Frost is possible today with better chances Thursday morning as lows drop into the low to mid 30s with lighter winds. Then the warm up begins with temps rebounding into the 60s by the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to low 30s. Winds: Light

Thursday: Mostly sunny with frost in the morning. Highs near 60. Winds: WSW 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk