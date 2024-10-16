Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly mornings continue

Frost is possible today with better chances Thursday morning as lows drop into the low to mid 30s with lighter winds. Then the warm up begins with temps rebounding into the 60s by the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to low 30s. Winds: Light

Thursday: Mostly sunny with frost in the morning. Highs near 60. Winds: WSW 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

