Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly start followed by a big warm up

A chilly start to Tuesday with temps in the upper 40s around Detroit and even colder outside the city. Temperatures will start to climb Tuesday afternoon and will flirt with 90 by Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: Variable 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s in Detroit and the low to mid 40s outside the city. Winds: Light

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a very slight shower chance. Highs will be in the low 80s with SW winds of 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms, which could be strong to severe. Highs near 88°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

