Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly this morning with highs near 70 again

Friday brings another pleasant day with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. There may be some high clouds southwest of Detroit. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s across Southeast Michigan, including around 69 in Detroit, 70 in Ann Arbor and 71 in Monroe. West-southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will keep conditions comfortable.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend, with partly sunny skies and a warm afternoon high near 76° . It will be great weather for cider mills, apple picking or enjoying the fall colors that are just getting started around here. Sunday turns mostly cloudy and cooler with some showers expected. The farther southeast you are in our area the greater the rain chances are.

Temperatures rebound to around 75° on Monday with a dry day before the rain chances return Monday night and Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs very similar to Thursday in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: SSW 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows holding steady in the 50s. Winds: Lights.

Saturday: Partly sunny with high clouds. Highs will reach the mid 70s with 76° in Detroit. Winds: S 10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with showers possible and highs in the mid 60s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor