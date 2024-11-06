Metro Detroit Weather: Clearing skies and milder temps

A cloudy start with clearing skies this morning. Stray showers will move out with temps returning to the mid 60s. High pressure builds in today bringing dry weather all the way through the first half of the weekend. Sunny skies continue Thursday and Friday with highs near 60°.

Clouds gradually increase Saturday ahead of our next storm system, which arrives Sunday. Rain begins early Sunday and will be on and off through the day. High temperatures remain above average this weekend and near 60°.

Today: Becoming partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with cooler temps in the 40s in Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn