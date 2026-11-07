Metro Detroit Weather: Clearing skies with chilly temps

We’re heading into a rather gray and chilly Saturday across Metro Detroit, with plenty of clouds hanging around throughout the day. Temperatures will start in the lower 40s this morning before gradually climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. Detroit is expected to reach around 51 degrees, while many surrounding communities remain in the upper 40s. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out, but most of the day should remain dry. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will add an extra chill to the air, making it feel cooler than the thermometer suggests.

Football fans heading to the Michigan–Michigan State game in Ann Arbor should prepare for a chilly evening! Temperatures will be around 50 degrees at 4 p.m. before falling to 44 degrees near the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. By 10 p.m., readings will drop into the upper 30s. Skies should be partly cloudy, with northwest winds around 15 mph during the late afternoon, gradually easing to around 5 mph by the end of the game. A warm coat, layers and perhaps a hat and gloves will come in handy for anyone spending several hours outdoors.

Cloud cover will gradually decrease Saturday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the lower and middle 30s across Southeast Michigan. Detroit, Pontiac and Port Huron are forecast to reach around 34 degrees, with slightly colder readings near 32 degrees in Ann Arbor. Winds will shift to the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. The combination of clearing skies and lighter winds will make for a cold start to Sunday morning, with some communities approaching the freezing mark.

Sunday is shaping up to be a much nicer day across Metro Detroit! After a chilly start in the upper 30s, sunshine will help temperatures rebound quickly through the morning. Readings should reach the lower 50s around lunchtime before climbing into the upper 50s during the afternoon. Detroit is forecast to reach 58 degrees, with similar temperatures across much of Southeast Michigan. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and west-southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. While the breeze may be noticeable, the combination of sunshine and milder temperatures will make Sunday a much better day for outdoor activities.

The warming trend will continue into the beginning of the workweek, with Monday bringing a mixture of sunshine and clouds and highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s, around 63 degrees in Detroit. However, the mild weather won’t last long. Highs will slip back into the upper 50s Wednesday before a more noticeable cooldown arrives Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures will fall into the middle 40s Thursday and lower 40s Friday, with a slight 20% chance of precipitation both days. Overnight lows will generally range from the middle 30s to lower 40s later in the week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with 51° in Detroit. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and lighter winds around Metro Detroit. Temps fall to the mid to low 30s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs near 58°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

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