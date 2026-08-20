Metro Detroit Weather: Clearing skies with lower humidity returning

A few showers will be possible around Metro Detroit today, but this is not an all-day rain. Expect plenty of dry time with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. The bigger change will be the humidity, which comes down through the day. Highs reach around 80° to 81° in Detroit and most inland locations, with cooler middle to upper 70s near Lake Huron. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5–10 mph.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Mostly dry through Friday

Skies gradually clear out and temperatures turn noticeably cooler. Most of Metro Detroit falls into the upper 50s to around 60°, while some of our typically cooler spots north and west could dip into the middle 50s. It stays dry with a light ENE breeze.

A really comfortable end to the workweek. We’ll start the morning in the 50s and 60s before temperatures climb quickly under mostly sunny skies. Look for mid 60s around 8 AM, low 70s by 10 AM and upper 70s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs top out near 80°, with a few more clouds possible later in the day.

Saturday is the day to watch. Most of the morning should be dry, but showers and thunderstorms return during the day, with rain becoming more widespread across parts of Southeast Michigan. Highs will still reach the lower 80s. Sunday looks quieter behind that system, with partly cloudy skies and highs around 79°.

The comfortable late-August pattern continues into early next week. Monday looks mostly sunny with a high near 78°, followed by around 80° Tuesday. Another opportunity for showers or thunderstorms may arrive by Wednesday as temperatures climb back into the lower 80s.

Today: Stray showers early followed by partly to mostly sunny skies with highs near 80° and 81° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 80. It will be 82° in Detroit. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

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