Metro Detroit Weather: Clouds and milder today

Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, August 20
Planning your day? Watch Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few possible sprinkles. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with 77° in Detroit. Winds NNE 10-15 mph.

There will be dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline because of rip currents.

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps returning to the low 60s. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

  • Humidity: 87%
  • Dew point: 62°
  • Pressure: 29.98 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: NNW
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:45 AM
  • Sunset: 08:25 PM

