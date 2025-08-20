Metro Detroit Weather: Clouds and milder today

Planning your day? Watch Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, August 20

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few possible sprinkles. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with 77° in Detroit. Winds NNE 10-15 mph.

There will be dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline because of rip currents.

Metro Detroit Weather: A mid-week fall feel

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps returning to the low 60s. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

