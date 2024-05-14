Metro Detroit Weather: Clouds and showers around today

Mostly cloudy skies continue today and so do the shower chances. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

A few showers could linger into Wednesday morning before high pressure builds, bringing partly cloud skies through Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain chances return Friday.

Today: Rain showers with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers early, then partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

