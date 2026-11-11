Metro Detroit Weather: Clouds return with spotty showers

Veterans Day, will be cloudy. Most of the day will be dry, but a few rain showers will arrive in the afternoon north of Detroit and in the evening around the metro area. High temperatures peak in the mid 50s.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit forecast: Temperatures dropping over the next few days

Rain showers continue Thursday as colder air settles in. High temperatures peak in the low to mid 40s.

The cooler air continues to move in Friday with morning lows in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the low 40s. Stronger northerly winds will help fuel lake-enhanced rain and snow showers mostly northeast of the metro Detroit area in St. Clair County.

A few rain & snow showers will linger into Saturday morning, otherwise the weekend looks dry with partly sunny skies. Highs climb into the mid 40s Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Cloudy with a rain chance late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: Light.

Tonight: Clouds remain with lingering shower chances. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with cold rain showers. Highs will only be in the mid 40s. Winds of 15-25 mph from the NNW will drop wind chills through the 30s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor