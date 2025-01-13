Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and chilly with snow showers

Arctic air returns to start the workweek with highs near 20° and lows into the teens and single digits. Light snow showers likely Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s early, then falling during the afternoon. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: The Coldest day of the week with highs barely reaching 20° in most areas.

Today will be mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will start in the mid 20s and gradually drop into the teens by the evening. Winds will be gusty out of the west 15-25 mph, making it feel more like the teens and single digits throughout the day.

Arctic air continues to spill in dropping temperatures into the low teens and upper single digits Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with highs peaking near 20° by the afternoon. Winds will be gusty both days, bringing wind chills near 0° both mornings. Lake effect snow showers are likely Tuesday, with little to no accumulation. Skies will be partly sunny Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm back near freezing by the end of the week, with another chance for snow Thursday.

