Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and cool with stray showers

Today: Lots of clouds with a very slight chance of a shower, especially late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Clearing skies with shifting winds allowing temps to return to the mid 40s. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers early and late with highs in the low 50s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.
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Current Conditions
- Humidity: 80%
- Dew point: 47°
- Pressure: 29.76 in
- Wind speed: 10 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:11 AM
- Sunset: 05:20 PM