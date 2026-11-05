Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and cool with stray showers

Cooler temps. Today's forecast: mostly cloudy &amp; cool. Stray shower possible. Tonight's forecast: falling temps windy at times.
Metro Detroit Weather: School & work forecast
Posted
Add WXYZ as a Google Preferred Source

Today: Lots of clouds with a very slight chance of a shower, especially late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with shifting winds allowing temps to return to the mid 40s. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers early and late with highs in the low 50s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 80%
  • Dew point: 47°
  • Pressure: 29.76 in
  • Wind speed: 10 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:11 AM
  • Sunset: 05:20 PM

Watch the Pistons on The Spot - Detroit 20!