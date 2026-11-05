Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and cool with stray showers

Today: Lots of clouds with a very slight chance of a shower, especially late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with shifting winds allowing temps to return to the mid 40s. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers early and late with highs in the low 50s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

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