Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and cool with stray showers at times

Today turns noticeably cooler, with mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. Plan on a jacket for the morning commute and keep it handy through the afternoon.

The weekend brings some sunshine and mainly dry weather. Saturday stays cool with a high near 51°, followed by a chilly night with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s. Sunday looks milder, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 58°.

A gradual warm-up continues early next week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Monday with a high near 60°, followed by temperatures around 62° Tuesday. It looks like we will turn cooler again late next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with some showers early before sunrise and late from Detroit and north. Highs will be in the 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with lingering rain showers. Temps return to the low to mid 30s. Winds: NW 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with 51° in Detroit. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs near 58°.

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