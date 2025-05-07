Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and foggy start

Today: Clouds and fog possible early. Then sun slowly works its way in. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A sprinkle is possible late as some clouds try to build back up some. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: A foggy morning
Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 96%
- Dew point: 54°
- Pressure: 30.02 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: NW
- Visibility: 8.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:19 AM
- Sunset: 08:39 PM