Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and foggy start

Clouds begin to break overnight. That may allow some fog into the morning drive Wednesday. Drier days with mostly warmer temps run through the rest of the week and this weekend.
Today: Clouds and fog possible early. Then sun slowly works its way in. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A sprinkle is possible late as some clouds try to build back up some. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

  • Humidity: 96%
  • Dew point: 54°
  • Pressure: 30.02 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: NW
  • Visibility: 8.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:19 AM
  • Sunset: 08:39 PM

