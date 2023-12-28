Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and mild with more rain

That same area of low pressure to our southwest is still influencing our weather. Therefore, nothing has really changed over the last 5 days and today is no different. Clouds, fog, rain and mild weather continues but temps will gradually fall by the weekend.

Today: Scattered rain showers and lots of clouds with highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N-SSE 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of fog, drizzle and spotty light showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S/NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy, a chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: It gets brighter by Saturday but the temps get colder. Highs will be back in the 30s by Sunday with snow showers possible into New Year's Day.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

