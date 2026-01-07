Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Some fog is possible this morning.

Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy, murky and mild today

Clouds increase Thursday ahead of rain, which moves in during late afternoon and in the evening. Rain will continue through Friday, but be heaviest Thursday night. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 40s, to near 50°.

Another system moves through this weekend. It could become quite strong. Saturday showers should be mostly rain, but as colder air returns Saturday night and Sunday there should be a change to snow showers. Highs will be in the low 30s Sunday with strong winds.

Today: Mostly cloudy. If we get any, the best sun chance will be late in the day. Highs near 40°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day. Highs in the upper 40s. A few spots may hit 50°. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

