Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy start to the week

After a rainy Sunday, we'll have a dry start to the week with cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees. Rain and snow chances return Tuesday with a storm system sliding in. Most of the energy will stay to our south, but we'll have a few rain and snow showers across the area, with little to no snow accumulation. Slick roads are possible during the morning commute - especially south of M-59. Highs in the upper 30s.

We'll have a chance for a few more showers Wednesday night and Friday night, otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs slowly climbing to near 50° by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs near 40°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with a few snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered rain and snow showers with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

