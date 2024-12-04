Metro Detroit Weather: Cold hangs around and snow returns this evening

Snow showers increase later tonight through Thursday morning. Most areas could get 1"- 2" of snow with very strong winds making bringing the wind chills near zero.

We'll end the week dry on Friday with highs near 30° with brighter skies as temperatures gradually climb near 40° by Sunday.

Today: Lots of clouds with some snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s with wind chills in the teens. Winds: SW 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers and squalls are expected with slick roads possible. Lows in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens. Winds: W 20-30 mph.

Thursday: Very windy with wind chills near zero to start the day. Mostly cloudy with a chance of some snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s with wind chills never getting out of the teens.

Winds: WNW 20-35 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

