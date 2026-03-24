Metro Detroit Weather: Cold start and milder finish

Temperatures will climb steadily into the mid to upper 40s later this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a bit more sun in the morning compared to the afternoon. A noticeable warm-up arrives midweek before temperatures trend cooler again heading into the weekend. Wednesday looks mild with highs near 58°, followed by the warmest day of the week Thursday around 65° and a chance of storms late in the day. Cooler air returns Friday with highs dropping into the low 40s, then moderating slightly into the weekend with upper 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday.

Watch the latest forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: A chilly morning

Today: Partly cloudy skies during the morning with clouds building in the afternoon. Highs near 48°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies around with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, but 34° in Detroit. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Warmer with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: S 10 mph.

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