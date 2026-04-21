Metro Detroit Weather: Cold start with a warm finish

A mild spring day is ahead for Metro Detroit with temperatures climbing quickly after a cool start. Early morning readings in the mid 40s will rise through the upper 40s by late morning, so jackets are still a good idea for the school run and morning commute. Clouds will mix with a few breaks of sun to start the day.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Mild to warm all week

By the afternoon, much warmer air takes over with highs pushing into the upper 60s to low 70s. Detroit looks to top out near 71 degrees, with a few inland spots such as Adrian and Ann Arbor reaching the lower 70s. It will stay breezy at times with south to southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, so expect a mild but somewhat gusty feel.

Rain chances stay very low through daylight hours, making most of today dry and usable for outdoor plans. The better chance for showers arrives closer to evening and tonight as the next system moves in. Rain odds ramp up sharply after sunset, peaking during the evening hours, so if you have plans later on, keep the umbrella nearby.

Tonight, showers gradually taper off overnight with temperatures staying much milder than recent nights. Lows only fall into the 40s to near 50, which is above average for late April. Then tomorrow looks excellent — sunshine returns quickly with a bright sky and highs back near 69 degrees, making for one of the better days of the week across Metro Detroit.

Looking ahead, the warmest stretch of the forecast arrives late this week with spring temperatures well above average. Thursday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine with a pleasant high near 74 degrees. It should be a solid outdoor day with mild air and no major weather concerns.

Friday turns even warmer with highs around 75, but it also brings the next chance for active weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as a system moves through. It won’t be a washout all day, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast if you have afternoon or evening plans.

A cool down follows for the weekend. Saturday drops back to the lower 60s with a chance for a few morning showers before improving later in the day. Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend with partial sunshine, dry weather, and highs near 65 degrees.

Early next week stays seasonable with temperatures in the mid 60s. Monday may bring another isolated shower chance, but nothing widespread at this point. Overall, the pattern stays fairly mild with a few passing systems mixed into otherwise comfortable spring weather.

Today: Partly sunny. There could be a sprinkle in the morning and a thundershower later in the afternoon and evening. Much of the day is dry. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows near 50. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°. Winds: N 5 mph.

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